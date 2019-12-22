Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed review: High-end specs, a great price and battery life to spare

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

    4.00 / 5

Pros

  • Dual-connectivity
  • Incredible battery life
  • Solid specs

Cons

  • Lacks high-end hardware found in other Razer mice

Bottom Line

The Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed is the Razer gaming mouse for those who want as many wireless connectivity options and much battery life as possible without compromising on specs or blowing their budget.

    $ 109.00 (AUD)

Should you buy the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed gaming mouse?

Ultimately, the biggest things that separates the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed from the rest is its long battery life and dual connectivity.  If either of those factors matter to you, the combination of specs, design and performance on offer here is hard to trump. 

It’s not quite the sharpest weapon in Razer’s arsenal but the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed still captures most of the appeal and packages it at a pretty competitive price-point. 

In Australia, you can score the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed gaming mouse for approximately AU$109.

You can buy the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed gaming mouse on Amazon here.

Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed gaming mouse full review

Razer’s new Basilisk x Hyperspeed lacks the 20K DPI sensor found in its Ultimate-branded counterparts but it's no slouch. For less than half the price, you get a souped up version of Razer’s latest and greatest FPS mouse. 

Equal parts comfort and custom, the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed features many of the same perks as its predecessors and contemporaries. When we’re talking about the design and form-factor here, it’s nothing if not consistent. You get a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 40g acceleration, six programmable buttons, mechanical switches plus Razer Synapse integration. 

In line with many other recent Razer mice, the wireless dongle primarily used to connect the mouse to a PC is stored inside the Basilisk. This method of conveniently storing said connector is becoming more and more common and it's a welcome touch here. 

Of course, there are a few things that do separate the Basilisk x Hyperspeed from the rest of the fiercely-named flock of gaming mice out there. Specifically, the wireless mouse boasts support for both Razer's own HyperSpeed Wireless tech and traditional Bluetooth. You can toggle between the two at the click of a button. 

When relying on the latter, the Basilisk x Hyperspeed boasts an impressive 450 hours of usage per charge. In contrast, the former will net you about 285 hours. Either way you slice it, that's an impressive amount of wireless usage for a mouse that costs just shy of $100. 

In action, the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed doesn’t feel that different from most modern gaming mice but it effortlessly encapsulates more than enough Razer-isms to push it from good to great. The thumb rest is comfortable. The buttons as bouncy and satisfying to click. The wireless connectivity is precise and reliable. Juggling between different DPI settings is as easy as pressing a button.

Again, none of this is necessarily unique to the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed but, when you factor in the price, it begins to add up to a considerable amount of value. You’re not quite getting Razer’s best hardware and I wish it was a little more customizable but you’re still getting most of what makes Razer’s hardware good, plus a ton of battery life. 

The Bottom Line

Although many of the usual caveats apply, the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed is the Razer gaming mouse for those who want as many wireless connectivity options and much battery life as possible without compromising on specs or blowing their budget. 

The Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed isn’t the brand’s best gaming mouse overall but the argument that it’s their best value gaming mouse is a convincing one.

Not sold? Check out our round-up of the best gaming mice here.

