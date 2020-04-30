RealMe 6 review: It's about time Oppo got some Real competition

PC World Evaluation Team Review - MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
The RealMe 6 isn't the best phone you can buy under $500 but it's certainly the brand's best effort yet.
Potentially. For those keen on a cheap Android handset that lacks flavor but provides plenty of value, the RealMe 6 is the brand’s best bet yet. It’s not the best Android phone you can buy on a budget but it is a good one.
In Australia, the RealMe 6 is priced at a recommended retail price of AU$469. You can buy it through the RealMe website here. You can buy it through Amazon here.
The pictures don’t do it justice but, held in your hands, the RealMe 6 is a deceptively nice smartphone to look at and to use.
At a glance, it might look more or less indistinguishable from last year’s crop of RealMe devices but, in many ways, the better reference point here is last year’s Samsung A70.
Like that device, the RealMe 6 has a ‘glastic’ back and generously-sized 6.6-inch LCD display. The bezels here aren’t thinnest I’ve ever seen and the resolution is only FHD+ but they’re modest enough that it doesn’t feel like you're missing out.
The most eye-catching detail here is the holepunch-notch on the top-left of the Realme 6’s screen. It houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera and is otherwise subject to the same pros and cons of all similar notches. For more on notches, click here.
The headliner here is that the screen on the RealMe 6 is clocked at 90Hz - bringing an otherwise premium feature firmly into mid-tier territory. The device isn’t IP-rated but it is splashproof. RealMe have also eschewed an in-display fingerprint sensor here for a side-mounted one. There’s also a USB Type-C port on the bottom-end used for charging plus a trusty headphone jack.
Overall, the form-factor and build quality here aren’t quite premium but they do feel like a significant step in the right direction compared to last year’s RealMe 5 or this year’s RealMe C3.
As for the camera, well, it’s the same old story. It’s no tragedy but you’ve probably heard it before.
Like RealMe’s other phones, the RealMe 6 stacks the deck with no less than four lenses. On paper, this works out to include a 64-megapixel (f/1.8) wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel (f/2.3) ultrawide lens), a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
In practice, however, the results yielded by this fearsome-sounding setup are a little underwhelming. The main lens itself is pretty impressive. In decent light, you can get some decent results out of it. However, the macro lens is pretty limited and the ultrawide struggles in low-light settings.
The autofocus on the device is also frustratingly inconsistent. During my time with the device, more than a few shots that seemed fine in the moment ended up blurry after the fact.
There’s no also telephoto lens here, so you’re stuck with digital zoom - which degrades in quality fast once you go past the comfort-zone of 2x zoom.
Overall, rhe RealMe 6’s camera system provided better results than I expected given the price-tag but, for all the many megapixels involved, it fails to offer much competition against the heavyweights of the mid-tier like the Google Pixel 3a and the new iPhone SE.
Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T
Operating System: Android 10 + RealMe UI 1.0
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
MicroSD slot: Yes
Headphone Jack: Yes
Fingerprint sensor: Yes
SIM: Dual
Battery: 4300mAh
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, 4G
Rear Camera: 64-megapixels (f/1.8) + 8-megapixels (f/2.3) + 2-megapixels (f/2.4) + 2-megapixels (f/2.4)
Front-Facing Camera: 16-megapixels (f/2.0)
Dimensions: 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight: 191g
When I first encountered RealMe’s take on Android with the budget-grade RealMe C3, I didn’t come away particularly impressed. Thankfully, I’m thrilled to report that, powered by the beefier processor inside the RealMe 6, the brand’s take on Android plays a lot better.
Aided and abetted by the 90Hz display, juggling between apps on the RealMe 6 was an unexpected treat. I wouldn’t go so far as to call it one of the better Android skins out there but it feels like a substantial improvement nevertheless.
PCMark (Work 2.0): 10431
3DMark SlingShot Extreme (OpenGL): 2548
3DMark SlingShot Extreme (Vulkan): 2603
GeekBench (Single-Core): 544
GeekBench (Multi-Core): 1732
GeekBench (Compute): 2061
As with all phone reviews produced during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a number of caveats here.
My regular testing for this phone wasn’t as intensive as it would have been in ordinary circumstances. Still, we’d usually get multiple days of usage out of a single charge and it took the RealMe 6 nine hours and 21 minutes of streaming video to burn out from 100% to nil.
The RealMe 6 doesn’t fully escape it’s budget phone roots but it’s a more respectable effort than previous RealMe devices in a noticeable.
Where I struggled to find reasons to recommend last year’s RealMe devices, the RealMe 6 distinguishes itself. It’s not quite a must-buy but there’s a lot to like here. On the whole, the RealMe 6 feels like a tremendous improvement on where last year’s hardware and software fell short.
I wouldn’t call it the best phone you can buy for under $500 and RealMe hasn’t quite escaped the shadow of Oppo but the brand’s latest wallet-friendly flagship shows serious signs of improvement.
Right now, they’re in the conversation. In time though, they could be a real competitor to the likes of Oppo and Motorola.
If the RealMe 6 isn't the sub-$500 smartphone you're looking for, check out our guide to the best smartphones you can buy for under $500 here.
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
What's new, plus best mac-related tips
and tricks
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360
Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications