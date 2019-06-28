Roccat Noz review: Safe and Sound

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
High-speed storage for hi-res photos and videos
The Roccat Noz aren't awful but they rarely makes a great case for themselves beyond just being a safe enough place to start when it comes to buying your next gaming headset.
There’s something to be said for the idea of keeping things simple.
And where rivals like Razer and HyperX are dabbling with dual-chambered designs and haptic feedback, Roccat have kept their Noz gaming headphones firmly focused on the fundamentals.
The holy trinity of gaming headphones consists of three things. They have to sound good, they have to make you sound good and they have to be comfortable to wear over longer stretches. Everything else, no matter how RGB-laden, is ultimately a luxury and there’s something to be said for a set of gaming headphones that play by those rules.
The Roccat Noz don’t redefine what a set of gaming headphones can offer but they do a decent enough job of offering up what you expect.
Weight: 210g
Drivers: 50mm Neodymium magnet
Compatibility: Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Playstation, Mobile
Cable Length: 2.45m
Surround: Stereo
Noise Cancelling: N/A
Battery life: N/A
Built-in Microphone: Yes
Frequency response: 100 ~ 10000Hz
Sensitivity at 1kHz: -40dB
Signal-to-noise ratio: 58dB
Impedance: 2.2kΩ
Price: $89
Available from: Amazon
Despite its faults, there’s a lot to like about the design of the Roccat Noz. To the eyes of some, they might seem a little too typical or even boring - but there's something gorgeous to the execution here. The Noz are a set of headphones that bend and curve in all the ways you’d expect. They reek of user-centric consideration and thoughtful design.
Unfortunately, when it comes to sound quality, the Roccat Noz are a little more ordinary. They sound like a good set of gaming headphones but they’re not astoundingly great either. I didn’t wince at the fidelity, nor was I blown away by it. They don’t sound as good as more-expensive fare like my usual Logitech G Pro headphones but things like Overwatch and Total War: Three Kingdoms sounded more-or-less fine through their fabric-laced earcups.
If what you’re looking for is gaming headphones that sound about as good as most gaming headphones do, the 50mm drivers inside the Roccat Noz will do the trick but they won’t leave you rushing out to tell your friends.
Unfortunately, looks can sometimes be deceiving. The overall feel-factor here is far from premium.
The Noz looks great on your desk but it feels like cheap plastic in your hands. The buttons and dials on the Noz aren’t very ergonomic in action and they don’t feel satisfying to press upon either.
In addition, I found that a lot of my gaming experiences with the Roccat Noz were dragged down by noise leakage due to the poor fit of the earcups on the headphones. It’s not impossible that this was due to my own head size but, again, I’ve reviewed a fair amount of gaming headphones in recent years and I found this was an issue here where it wasn’t with other brands.
Roccat’s latest gaming headset hits just enough of the familiar notes that you’ll want to take notice of it but unless you’re using it to round-out your existing Roccat gaming accessory line-up, there are few reasons to choose it over the other options.
The Roccat Noz aren't awful but they rarely makes a great case for themselves beyond just being a safe enough place to start when it comes to buying your next gaming headset.
High-speed storage for hi-res photos and videos
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Visit our shop for the best deals on hot products
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360
Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications
Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)
Brother PT-P750W
It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!