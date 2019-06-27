Seagate BackUp Plus Slim review: Old tech, new tricks

Win pair of MOMENTUM True Wireless
Three PC World readers will be in the running to take home a pair of MOMENTUM True Wireless which are meticulously crafted with every fine listening detail considered. *T&C's Apply
It might not suit power users but if you’re after a good portable storage option that provides plenty of capacity per dollar, the Seagate BackUp Plus Slim makes a strong case for itself.
The biggest threat to old-school hard-drives like Seagate’s BackUp Plus Slim might be the idea that they’re out of date. SSD solutions like Samsung’s T5 or Seagate’s own Fast SSD have better tech inside them but where the nuts, bolts and technologies involved are constantly changing, the actual requirements of what you need a good storage product to do haven’t.
It needs to fit in your bag, it needs to not break in your bag, it needs to transfer files back and forth with a degree of speed and it needs to provide a decent amount of bang for your buck when it comes to capacity.
And cast in that light, the Seagate BackUp Plus Slim stands as a simple, unassuming option that promises to get the job done. It’s priced well, performs decently and, unless you’re in need of something more durable or weatherproofed, it’s probably good to handle whatever you throw at it.
Storage: 1TB / 2TB
Weight: 1.26g
Dimensions: 11.7 mm x 114.8 mm x 78 mm
Durability Features: N/A
Ports: USB 3.0
Pack Ins: 46cm USB cable, Downloadable Toolkit Backup Software, 1-year Mylio Create plan, 2-month membership for Adobe Creative Cloud Photography
Color: Black / Silver / Light Blue
Price: $99 / $139
This year’s Seagate BackUp Plus Slim hard drives aren’t a major departure from what’s some before. Sure, the Seagate logo has migrated from the bottom-right corner to the top-right one. But in terms of external form-factor, there aren’t many notable changes here.
This thing looks like a portable hard drive. That’s not a crime but it’s not really all that exciting either. Our review sample did come in a sharp shade of red but that’s all we could really say about it. It doesn't even have Thunderbolt support.
There’s only a single port to be counted here: Micro-B. Discounting any dongles, this is what you’ll be using to connect the BackUp Plus slim to your PC or Mac. The BackUp Plus Slim comes with both a USB and USB-C cable in the box. And, like many Seagate hard drives, the BackUp Plus Slim does come with a handful of perks.
“Buy me”, it says, “and you’ll get a free two month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.”
“And if that’s not enough, you’ll also get a free one-year subscription to MYLIO,” it quickly adds, eager to secure the dollars of creative professionals in need of an extra terabyte.
This front-loading is a pretty familiar tactic to Seagate. Most of their hard-drives include similar offers and the conclusions we drew here weren’t radically different to what they usually are. Either you’re the kind of person who gets direct value from these pack-ins or you are the kind of person who probably gets no value from them. It’s a good hook but it is inevitably - by nature - a little hit and miss.
In terms of overall performance, we weren’t at all disappointed with the Seagate Backup Plus Slim. More than that, we were thrilled.
Despite relying on traditional hard-drive architecture over solid-state, it actually outperformed our Samsung T5 SSD out of the box. Though a solid part of this is probably down to degradation (we’ve been using our T5 regularly for well over a year), it’s still an impressive feat and one that sets the stage nicely.
Pulling a 35GB folder full of various file-types down from the Seagate to my desktop over USB 3.0 took about 16 minutes and 36 seconds. Accomplishing the same task on the Samsung T5 SSD took 20 minutes and 55 seconds.
When it came to pulling that 35GB folder back onto the Seagate Backup Plus Slim, the process took about 4 minutes and 22 seconds. In term of speed here, we averaged about 125Mbps. This was much faster than our Samsung T5 - which seems to be growing slower in its old age. It took 15 minutes and 13 seconds to achieve the same task.
Although, in terms of technology, the BackUp Plus Slim can sometimes feel a little quaint and outdated - the utility it provides isn’t. The form-factor here doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel but the performance gets the job done regardless.
It might not suit power users but if you’re after a good portable storage option that provides plenty of capacity per dollar, the Seagate BackUp Plus Slim makes a strong case for itself.
Three PC World readers will be in the running to take home a pair of MOMENTUM True Wireless which are meticulously crafted with every fine listening detail considered. *T&C's Apply
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Visit our shop for the best deals on hot products
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360
Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications
Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)
Brother PT-P750W
It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!